Daniel Kanu

Following its latest award as top employer for fifth consecutive year, Top Employers Institute has lauded British American Tobacco (BAT) for commitment to quality employment standards, just as BAT management has pledged to do more.

The Institute applauded BAT’s commitment to attracting the best talent, investing in its people and being a great place to work.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

A statement by the Institute noted that “as a Top Employer, BAT has proved their unwavering commitment to their employees on an international level that spans numerous countries.”

The Top Employer certification process is conducted annually by the Top Employers Institute, an independent organisation that studies the employee offerings of major employers around the world.

Reacting to the award, the Area Director, BAT West and Central Africa Yarub Al-Bahrani, said: “Being named as a Top Employer for the fifth year in a row is a recognition of BAT’s inclusive, engaging culture and innovative working environment.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to him “We are continually striving to maintain a workplace where employees feel empowered and well-supported and we are delighted this has been recognised.

“Our people play a crucial role in our purpose to build a better tomorrow and we’re proud to be recognised for our commitment to build a purpose-driven organisation.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Also, the Human Resources Director, BAT, West and Central Africa, Sergio Berlanga, who expressed joy for the award said, “Our employees are our most important asset. This has never been more apparent than during the past two years as they have continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience, commitment and flexibility, despite the difficulties of the pandemic. They are powering our continued strong performance as we transform our business.”

It must also be noted that the certification is based on an extensive review of employer practices across six HR domains and 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, well-being, Diversity and Inclusion and more.