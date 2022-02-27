By Daniel Kanu
Having emerged as top employer for fifth consecutive year, Top Employers Institute has lauded the British American Tobacco (BAT) for its commitment to quality employment standard.
While being commended for attracting the best talents, the management of BAT promised to do more by investing in people to make them great at work.
In a statement the institute said: “As a Top Employer, BAT has proved their unwavering commitment to their employees on an international level that spans numerous countries.”
The Top Employer certification process, which is an annual routine by the Institute, studies the employee offerings of major employers around the world.
Leave a Reply