Jude Chinedu, Enugu

It was a carnival of some sort as Mrs. Patricia Agubuzu, wife of the chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ council, Chief Lawrence Agubuzu, celebrated her 70th birthday in Enugu on February 9, 2020.

The event attracted traditional rulers, politicians and captains of industry from within and outside Enugu State. It started with a mass at the Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Independence Layout, Enugu.

In his homily, taken from the gospel of Matthew 5:13-16, the Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Bishop Ernest Anaezichukwu Obodo, urged the faithful to lead pure and exemplary lives as the salt of the earth. He said that Christians should permeate the world with their godly values rather than conform to it.

Shortly after the well-attended Mass, an army of friends, family members, associates and admirers of the Agubuzus thronged their Independence Layout residence for a grand reception in honour of the celebrant.

It provided an avenue for guests to relax, reminisce on the good old days while being treated to old school music, high life tunes and traditional dances. This elicited magical dance moves from the celebrant who put her age aside to amaze her guests.

In an interaction with Daily Sun, Lolo Patricia Agubuzu said though she is 70, that she still feels she is 50, owing to her good health and peace of mind.

“I don’t know how to express my gratitude to God. I may look 70 or more but in my heart, I feel I’m 50. At this age, I’m not 100 per cent okay but I move about. I eat and I’m not in the hospital. So, I’m really grateful to God and my heart is full of Joy.

“But as you see me dancing and so on; it’s because I know that you are not 70 all the time. So, today is the first time I’m hitting 70. But there is no difference between what I am today and what I was two or three years ago,” she said.

She revealed the secret behind her strength and young look at 70 saying that, “I don’t harbour grudges. My children will tell you that my middle name is jolly jolly”.

On the success of her marriage, she attributed it to the husband’s love and affection towards her: “If you read what my husband wrote; you see that he didn’t call me his wife rather he called me his partner. We are partners.

“You know one thing precipitates another thing. There is a way a man will behave towards his wife and you will see the worst in her and so with the man. My husband is an open book. I have nothing to fear.

“He has not been behaving in any funny way. He is not rich but he is not stingy. Whatever he gets, he allows it go round. We don’t believe that everything must go into building houses and buying cars. Because of that, we don’t have many problems.”

On his part, Igwe Agubuzu thanked God for keeping his wife alive to celebrate her 70th birthday. He described her as a woman of peace who would do anything to ensure that everyone was happy in the family.

The royal father said: “I am proud of her and for what God has done for her. I am also proud of what she has achieved through His grace. To live up to 70 years in a continent where life is the most expensive commodity calls for celebration. Being alive is one thing but being healthy is quite another. She has both.

“In my mind eye, I still see her as the stunningly beautiful young bride that I took to the altar in marriage forty seven years ago. She has been my family’s unshakable pillar of stability. From the deepest part of my heart, I wish her a happy birthday.”

Some of the dignitaries at the event were former Governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Centus Nweze and Enugu State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Charles Egumgbe.