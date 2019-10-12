The legendary Yoruba proverb says: Ìwà rere lẹ̀ṣọ́ ènìyàn meaning good character is a person’s jewel. But in this contemporary day, some perceive good behavior as a weakness. However, many still cultivate this civil character and obviously, top female cop and socialite, Oluyemisi Abosede Adenekan is among those who hold dearly that great creed as suggested by recent happenings when she clocked 50. Penultimate weekend, the plush July 6 Event Center in Ipaja, a Lagos suburb, heaved as top socialites, colleagues, friends and family members gathered to celebrate with Yemisi when she hosted in style an elaborate golden jubilee birthday bash. Amidst quality menu washed with luxury drinks and good music, the new Golden lady was so elated as many of her guests including business mogul and Chairman of Finecoats Paints, Apostle Emmanuel Awode, poured encomium on her. As an Assistant Superintendent of Police, the vivacious woman has been able to carry out her duty as a security operative and socialite. This was validated by the scores of dignitaries that came to honour her. “My joy has no limit because I am glad to be ranked among the few that is privileged to celebrate a golden age. It takes the grace of God to carry out my duty and at the same time build the kind of relationship I have with many important people present at my birthday party. I believe my good behavior works for me and I also love to rejoice with people who are celebrating. I am so flattered by the turn out of people at my party because I never knew people like me that much.”

The beautiful mother of five children —three girls and two boys— who has served in various commands, joined the Nigerian Police in 1990. Born in Ibadan, Oyo State on September 21, 1969 to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Oludamiro, she, however, hails from Ogbagi Akoko in Ondo State.