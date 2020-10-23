A non – denominational / ecumenical praise and worship will take place today at 7.30pm today , October 23, 2020.

The event holding on Zoom and You Tube is necessary due to situation in the country. ” It is mandatory been unite as a country to praise and bring down down the power of God to unrest the situation , says the organizers.

The praise session is proudly Sponsored by ministering artistes :

Panam Percy Paul, Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Chioma Jesus, Prosper Ochimana, Obiora Obiwon, Beejay Sax, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Bukola Bekes, Chukwuemeka, Steve Crown, Mike Abdul and Akanchawa.

Supporting ministers of God are :Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Pastor Emmanuel Dania and Monsignor Paschal Nwaezeapu.

Inviting all Nigerians to the Praise in Unusual Times ,the group noted “This event is being convened on the premise of 2nd Chronicles 7:14.

“It says ‘If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land’.

“You can join us on Zoom via ID: 814 34837923 and Password: Praise, or on YouTube via https://youtu.be/bJ5eODZwds4.