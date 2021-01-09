By Vivian Onyebukwa

It’s usually said that a lady without a handbag is incomplete. Handbag is one of the great fashion accessories for women. So for ladies, handbags are forever.

Here are five top handbag trends that will rule the fashion world this year.

Oversized handbag

It is usually referred to as “Carry All”. Oversized handbag is meant to contain almost everything a lady needs every day.

Mini handles

Though small in size but bold enough to position themselves as statement bags, bags with small handle will be everywhere this year.

The clutch

Clutch bags are always chic, comfortable and functional. It is always a-must-have.

Micro-bag

It has always been there and is still going to be popular this year. It is an everyday accessory and can contain things like Airpods, water bottle, lipsticks and more.

Geometric bag

Geometric bag will bring a fun twist to fashion this year. From oversized hearts to shimmering stars, and more fun shapes, it will make a big fashion statement this year.