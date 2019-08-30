Africa’s leading Freestyle Football organiser, Feet ‘n’ Tricks International Limited, in partnership with the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA), have announced the judges for the 2019 African Freestyle Football Tournament.

In order to capture the most creative and vibrant participant, the judges; a select team of successful renowned freestylers and global champions, including Erlend Fagerli, Laura Biondo and Philip Warren Gertsson, in-accordance with the WFFA standard, will be the decision-makers for the championship.

European 6 x World Champion, Erlend Fagerli, is one of the biggest talents in the world with his unbelievable flow and transitions in Freestyle Football. He was the first to win the “Holy triple” in the world of Freestyle Football, meaning he placed first on national, continental and world open championships within one year.

Venezuela-born, Laura Biondo, is also a world-class athlete and ambassador for women in sport as she is Head of Women’s Development for the WFFA. She holds several Guinness World Records and finished fourth in this years’ world championships. Philip Warren Gertsson first took up the sport of freestyle football in 2006, at the age of 14.