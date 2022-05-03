From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A one-term member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly and two times commissioner in the state, Maria Samuel Dogo, has said she is ready to slog it out with a fifth term member of the Federal House of Representatives (Chikun/Kajuru), Yakubu Umar Barde, ahead of the 2023 election.

According to her, the people of Chikun and Kajuru federal constituency deserve better security, employment and infrastructural development than what they currently have, this, is her resolve to participate in the primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) coming up this month.

She told Daily Sun that, she has been having sleepless nights over the persistent bandits’ attacks on the poor people in Chikun and Kajuru federal constituency which was largely formed the basis of her interest to represent the people of this area so she could influence laws that can improve their survival and at the same time lobby for massive constituency developmental projects to the constituency.

To her, “our people in Chikun and Kajuru are having sleepless nights because a lot of them are being held in the bush. Some of them are being killed due to the inability of some families of kidnapped victims to pay the ransom because they are poor.

“So, if I get maximum support from our people and get to the house, I will influence laws and policies that will improve the security and economy of Chikun and Kajuru. Look at what is happening in Juji, Angwan Bulus, Angwa Gimbiya and other parts of Chikun and Kajuru, I don’t sleep anymore because I feel the pain of my people.

“For the record, I was a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly between 2003-and 2007. Two times commissioner. As a lawmaker at the state level then, I was able to influence some capital projects which include Kudenda junction through Flour Mill, Samrada junction to Romi, signboard to Juji, and Angwan Baro by defunct valid oil, Angwan Pama road.

“The land on which we now have General Hospital, Sabo, was donated to me and I gave it to the state government to build the hospital. Today, my people are accessing healthcare services in that hospital and that gives me joy.

“I have about 21 youths working in NNPC. As a former commissioner, I made a lot of impact on women which was why you saw the way they were shouting when I walked into the secretariat for the screening.

“So, I am challenging a fifth time member, Umar Barde and of course as feminine, I’m not scared because it is left to our delegates to know that they need liberation and that should not be because of money.

“If it were to be operation A4, he will dare not come out because he knows he has not done well at the grassroots of his constituency. It is time for our people to vote wisely because the repercussions will go back to them if they do otherwise.

“As a feminine, we are no longer scared of men when it comes to contesting for public offices because we realise some men don’t have a conscience in them. After all, they have not been given back to their people to make history,” she opined.