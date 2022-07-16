From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Palpable fear have gripped the Umuadara Umulogho community in Obowo council area of Imo state as a senior official of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Engr Kingsley Okorafor has been kidnapped close to his residence in the early hours of Saturday.

It was reliably gathered that from a community source that he was abducted by gunmen just about three kilometres away from a military checkpoint .

Confirming the ugly incident , the monarch of the community, Eze Patrick Uwalaka said that the community have been gripped by fear over the kidnapping of one of the prominent member of the community .

A source close to the family disclosed that the victim had attended a vigil of late Eze Innocent Anyawu, the Traditional Ruler of Ndihu autonomous community in Obowo LGA, whose burial is slated for today, Saturday July 16.

He further revealed that the victim was trailed after he left the vigil to his community, while his car was left behind.

The suspected kidnappers have not yet contact the family members for any ransom as of the time of filling this report.