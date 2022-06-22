From Fred Itua, Abuja

Top Nigerian movie stars Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott, Uche Jombo and Omoni Oboli, have headed to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, for the 2022 travel raffle competition.

According to the organisers of the show, the first trip happened in 2018, and the second happened in 2019, where they faced off successfully against the Choplife Gang.

“The girls have asked their fans and lovers of Dubai to join them on this trip which takes place September 5th-12th, 2022,” a statement made available to newsmen read.

It further read: “The 2022 edition promises to be fun-packed, with a lot of suspense and surprises. In this edition, travellers to Dubai will stand a chance to win a return ticket to Dubai for their companion, with a 5-day Dubai experience with the Dubai Girls. Benefits and attractions include Accommodation for two including meals, access to the activities of the Dubai Girls and lots of surprises.

“The Dubai Girls will randomly select winners on the 15th of August from individuals who meet certain criteria.

“Individual must purchase a ticket for travel to Dubai between September 4th – November 15th, 2022. Purchase eligibility ends on August 12th

“Buyer must purchase a ticket from any travel agent in Nigeria, that is registered with Dubai Tourism.

“All travel agents registered on the DET database will be notified of this raffle

competition on June 20th. All travel agents registered on the DET database will submit a list of eligible entries to DET on August 13th.

“On August 15th, each Dubai Girls will select 2 winners, totalling 8 winners from the entrees from travel agents, via a Live Instagram session.

Ufuoma McDermott had this to say about the trip: “Dubai is no longer a city to me. It’s an inspiration. Each visit resets my goals and rejuvenates my God-given abilities. This visit has me pondering on a new excitement based on new discoveries, new adventures and new infrastructure.”

Omoni Oboli said: “The Dubai girls trip this year will be fun and bonding PRO MAX! You already know the Dubai girls are bringing the heat so come fully prepared to have the fun of your life! My bags are already packed.”

Uche Jombo: “Dubai is one of the most beautiful cities to visit for me and I bond with my girls all over again anytime we visit. I love the city, the experience, the places I visit and always look forward to the moments/memories we create.”

Chioma Akpotha noted: “Dubai, the beautiful city of gold with modern features and luxury at its peak! The safest city I have ever been to, never had to worry about anything. When Dubai calls, I just pick my passport and go…no need to pack a bag.”

