The 17th Edition of Akwaaba African Travel Market, the leading travel and tourism expo in West Africa, will be held on November 29 and 30 in Lagos, will serve as the venue for the unveiling of the shortlist for the seven top tourist destinations in Nigeria.

The search for the Seven Wonders of Nigeria was launched last year to draw attention to the tourism attractions in Nigeria. A committee made of 150 top tourism practitioners in Nigeria who are all members of the elite group of Tourism 100 Club was put together by the organisers of Naija7Wonders to handle the search. The committee have shortlisted 35 destinations for the public to choose from and the winners will be announced at Akwaaba.

Akwaaba is the largest gathering of travel professionals in West Africa with over 3000 delegates attending. It has over the years become the meeting place for travel and tourism practitioners in Africa and has drawn attendance from over 20 nations. Many VIPs have graced the event in the past including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of The Gambia Late Dawda Jawara, the former Vice President of Nigeria, late Alex Ekwueme, the former Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Sir Emeka Anyaoku, former Governor of Lagos State Bola Tinubu, former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke and Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State.

Due to the effect of the Covid19 pandemic, Akwaaba is dedicating this year’s event to hospitality and the leisure and their capacity to heal. There will be trainings on M.I.C.E and a Specialist Certificate course on Tourism in Nigeria. There will be discussions and panels on hospitality and standardisation in Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .