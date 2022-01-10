Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, is set to host the annual Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) annual games in the South-South to encourage the friendship and wellness of health care workers in the region.

The games, according to Akwa Ibom State Public Relations Officer, Dr Nsisong Asanga, are organised “to bring doctors together, to remind ourselves of a shared heritage, oneness in the Niger Delta and unity in the practice of medicine to save lives in the region.”

The South-south games are held in preparation for the National NMA Games scheduled for February 2022 in Abuja and Akwa Ibom was chosen to host the South-South because of the agreed alphabetical rotation of hosting rights in the Niger Delta region.

The NMA chairman in Akwa Ibom, Dr Sylvester Ime Udoh, assured that,”Basically, we are trying to get the team that will represent the South-South contingent at the national games.

“All hands are on deck to ensure identified training and competition venues are ready.”

While the Doctors Mess in Uyo is designated to host the indoor games, Dr Udoh response in terms of readiness remains emphatically. “I think so far we are ready.”

Some of the doctors who have been spotted in training at Doctors Mess include Dr Edidiong Uko, who said his team was training to maintain the nearly decade-long boasting right in Chess.

“We are training to win one more time. We have been winning in chess for the past seven editions of the tournament.

Others reported to be in training include Prof. Aniekan Abasi-Attai, a table tennis champion, Prof. Emem Bassey, UUTH CMD in golf among others.

As members of the society with special obligations to all fellow human beings, those sound of mind and body, as well as the infirm, doctors, adore the NMA games as part of the motivation to keep their Hippocratic oath.

In a statement signed by the games coordinator, Dr Nsikak Nyoyoko, the sports event is scheduled for 12th to 16th January 2022 will feature Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Tennis, Table, Tennis, Ayo, Scrabble, Chess, Draught, Badminton, Athletics and Golf for male and female doctors.