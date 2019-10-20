Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday confirmed suspected kidnapping of Assistant Commissioner of Police Musa Rambo along Kaduna-Nasarawa road.

Confirming the development in Kaduna, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, did not mention the specific time the incident happened but said, a patrol team saw the abandoned vehicle at about 3:30 pm along Baede-Jos.

According to him, “on 19/10/2019 at about 1530hrs a team of Operation Safe Heaven along Barde – Jos reported that, a Nissan Murano with Reg No. KRD 753 BT ash in color with a Police I.D. Card bearing ACP I Musa Rambo, the incumbent Area Commander Suleja.

“The Vehicle was found abandoned around Kanock Bridge a Boarder area between Kaduna and Nasarawa States which occupant was suspected to have been kidnapped along Barde to Jos Road by Kanock Forest.”

The Police Spokesman also confirmed that the kidnappers have made contact demanding for ransom though he did not mention the amount. Another source said, the abductors of the cob are demanding for N50 million ransom.

“Contact has been established with the kidnappers requesting for ransom.

“Efforts Are on top gear towards rescuing the victim and arresting the culprits.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga assures members of the public that, the Command is doing everything possible to secure the release of the victim.

“He also enjoins the good people of Kaduna State to continue to support the Police with relevant information that will help the Command to overcome the recent security problems,” Sabo added.