After 29 rounds in the English Premier League, Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi is the top rated defensive midfielder in the division with a Whoscored.com rating of 7.36.

The Leicester City ace comes eighth overall in the rating behind Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Adama Traore (Wolves), Riyad Mahrez (Man City), Ricardo Pereira (Leicester), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) in that order.

Before the season was halted, Ndidi was in action for 1,892 minutes spread across 23 matches, of which twenty were starts.

The 23-year-old ranked higher than Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson (24th, 7.20), Wolves’ João Moutinho (43rd, 7.09), Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic (59th, 6.98), Manchester United’s Fred (69th, 6.95) and Chelsea’s Jorginho (74th, 6.94).

Ndidi has averaged 0.8 shots per game, has a pass success percentage of 84.1 and has been awarded Man of the Match three times.

Looking at his defensive stats, the Super Eagle has averaged 4 tackles, 2.7 interceptions, 2 clearances and 0.3 blocks per game.