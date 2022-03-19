There is no gainsaying that Lagos’ Lekki Free zone is a beautiful place to make investments. The new modern industrial city has a cosy environment and wide area with a warm atmosphere. The zone is fast attracting local and foreign investors with the largest oil refinery in Africa, a fertilizer plant, petrochemical plant and a sub-sea gas pipeline project owned by African richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote almost ready. Alongside Dangote, Indorama Group presently employed hundreds of people —most living within that axis. And one young Nigerian also on the right track to make the zone come alive is Dele Martins Phillips. The debonair businessman and real estate top player is set to open a multi-billion naira hotel and resort that will be talk-of-the-town in that Free Trade Zone complex. Sitting on a four-acre of land, the 80-room five-star resort will boast restaurants, gyms, artificial lakes, Olympic size swimming pool and a cinema. The resort will be a classic all-stop hospitality complex for the busy workers as well as the numerous high-end visitors coming in to do business in the area.

A shrewd investor with hands in various pies that cut across real estate and hospitality fields, Phillips, the CEO, Deephill Investments, already has over 15 years experience in marketing, hospitality and property management both in the United Kingdom, United Arabs Emirate and Nigeria.

