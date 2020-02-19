With 13 goals to his name, Lille goal poacher, Victor Osimhen, is the third top-scoring African player in the big five European Leagues consisting of the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1.

After the latest round of matches in Europe, Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took his tally for the season to 15 goals, thanks to his 54th minute opener against Newcastle United, making him Africa’s highest goalscorer.

The other player ahead of Osimhen represents a club in the English top-flight, Liverpool’s Egypt winger, Mohamed Salah, who has racked up 14 goals.

Completing the top five highest goalscorers are Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and FC Metz’s Habib Diallo who have found the net 12 times each.

As you might be aware, majority of Osimhen’s goals came in home matches – 10 in total – and he had to wait until the 19th match day at Monaco before netting his first goal away from home.