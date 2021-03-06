It has always been said that a goldfish has no hiding place. For delectable socialite and businesswoman, Princess Folashade Abiodun Odumosu, it is pretty difficult for her to hide any pleasant news hovering around her. This is so because she is not your regular Lagos society woman.

Folashade is a woman of substance who can equally be described as a restless soul constantly driven by an ambition to rule her world. And evidence abounds.

Folashade is an enterprising soul with business interests in many sectors of the economy, including oil and gas, maritime, real estates, manufacturing and consultancy. Not one to joke with whatever she lays her hands on, she seemingly has conquered all the sectors she finds herself in. Yet, in spite of all her great accomplishments, this amiable wife of Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, recognises only God as the unseen hand behind her success story. That’s the reason this billionaire businesswoman remains humble and submits absolutely to God’s will in all her private and business endeavours.

As much as Folashade loves her quiet life and tries as much as possible to avoid the spotlight, she keeps getting loads of honours and recognitions from those appreciative of her giant strides in the Nigerian socio-economic sphere.

Just recently, Folashade was once again honoured with the glamorous title of Yeye Akogun of Lagos bestowed on this beautiful business tycoon by the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu. Though, Folashade couldn’t roll out the drums for the iwuye ceremony due to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, Spotlight gathered that a small exclusive ceremony was held at the Iga-Idungaran Palace of the Lagos monarch while a bigger blowout has been fixed for a later date. Sources however said Folashade is already looking at an August date to coincide with her birthday for a grand ceremony with many of her friends and associates in an upbeat mood waiting to celebrate with their friend who they believe is deserving of this prestigious Yeye Akogun title.