Gunmen have reportedly abducted Eze Ambrose Ogbu, the traditional ruler of Isuokoma autonomous community Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Daily Sun has learnt that the royal was kidnapped Wednesday night by unknown persons at his palace in Isu.

A stakeholder in the community who pleaded for anonymity confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Abakaliki.

He added that the abductors of the royal father were yet to contact the family as of Thursday morning.

“He was kidnapped last night at his palace. But the kidnappers have not made any contact with the family nor the community. We have been waiting but no contact yet,” the source said.