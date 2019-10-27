Gospel artiste, Tope Alabi and her husband, Soji will join Pastor Bisi Adewale to discuss issues of marriage and divorce at this year’s Lagos Singles and Married Conference.

Organised by Family Boosters Ministry and themed: ‘Marriage 5-5-5’, the event is scheduled to take place today at Gymnasium Hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos by 2pm.

According to the host, Pastor Adewale, the conference, which is part of the activities to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the ministry, sets out to expose things that are destroying marriages and those to uphold before people commit to marriage.

He said the idea behind the programme is to help society build a strong family, noting that there is no nation and society without family. Adewale linked the rate of kidnapping, terrorism and other killings to the weak family institution. “If everybody is able to have good families and they are able to raise godly children, there won’t be a single kidnapper, armed robber or criminal on the streets. When people miss their palaces, they end up in prisons. But my idea is that let’s turn our homes to palaces where every parent is equipped both mentally and financially to take care of their children,” he said.

The clergy stated further that bringing Tope Alabi and her husband to lead the conference, is to help couples and singles learn from their successful home, while they minister to the congregation

“She and her husband are not just coming to sing but are also coming as role models to tell the people that it can be possible to work together to build and stand together as a couple,” he added.