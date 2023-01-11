By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

A star-studded lineup of performances from top Nigerian artists including Tope Alabi, Ada Ehi, Bidemi Olaoba, Mzike Abdul, Beejay Sax, Monique, Big Bolaji, and other gifted music ministers will light up the forthcoming Lagos gospel music concert nicknamed Alimosho Arise.

Top comedians such as Gordons, Forever rfc, Asiri comedy, and Saco are set to crack the ribs with hilarious jokes.

The event holds live in Alimosho in Lagos State, on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 8 pm at Calvary Bible Church, Church Street, end of Anjorin Street, Calvary bus stop, Ikotun-Idimu road, Lagos.

Organisers of the show promised it will be a night of high-energy praise, worship, and diverse expressions of God with something for everyone.

They explained that “Alimosho Arise is a concert that seeks to mobilise people within its environment and beyond to the call for a better Nigeria. It is a night of praise, prayer, miracle and salvation. It’s a night of ‘songfare’ and warfare.”

The event will also be streaming to thousands of viewers all around the world on YouTube and Instagram on @cbcnigeria, with Dj Horphuray and Dj Mordu grinding the wheels of steel.