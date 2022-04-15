Gospel music loving Lagosians are in for a jolly good time this Easter holiday, as their favourite artistes are set to perform at the maiden edition of Praise Jam Concert, organised by Cool FM, Wazobia FM and Nigeria Info, leading radio stations established under the auspices of AIM Group.

Tagged: ‘The Resurrection’ and taking place at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on April 18, 2022, the concert promises to feature top gospel singers like Mercy Chinwo, Tope Alabi, Tim Godfrey, Mike Abdul and Chioma Jesus. Others are BJ Sax, Emma Oh My God, Akpororo and DJ Ofure while Kenny Black would serve as the host.

Speaking, Serge Noujaim, Chief Executive Officer, Cool FM, Wazobia FM and Nigeria Info, noted that the rationale behind the event is to create a platform that encourages Lagosians to celebrate, in elegance, the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ collectively.

The Praise Jam Concert is a first-class musical event aimed at contributing to the growth and development of the Nigerian entertainment industry, through the creative celebration of the Easter holidays.