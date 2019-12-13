Tope Alabi and Tim Godfrey will grace this year’s edition of Christ Unity Convention themed: Soul Winning & Fulfillment, which holds on Dec. 16 and runs through Dec. 22 at the Church Auditorium, Glory Plaza, Jakande Gate, Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos.

Speaking, The Presiding Pastor, Christ Unity Ministry, aka New Breed Glory House, Bishop Dr Oluwafemi Emmanuel said the church will be appreciating God and taking stock of what He has done so far in their lives and ministry.

“It will be a moment of celebration in God’s presence as Guests Artistes will bring down God’s presence with electrified praise and worship. The likes of Tope Alabi, Tim Godfrey, Lady Evangelist Eje Jesu and Evangelist Olanike Akinlapa will be ministering in songs. Special Guests appearances are Segun Odegbami and Bash Ali.”

Guest ministers are Bishop Sola Ore, Bishop Dr. Mark Omonze, Bishop Francis Shopekan, Bishop Gabriel Obuba, Bishop Sunday Ikiedemhe, Apostle Dr. Umukoro and Apostle Dr. Emmanuel among others. Bishop Dr. Oluwafemi and Apostle Dr. Mrs. Funmi Iroh are hosts