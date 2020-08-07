TopExec Platform (a group of top executives), formally launched into the business of multilevel marketing by partnering with a dominant player in the industry, SUPERLIFE. The consummation of the partnership was made public on July 20, 2020, at the Lagos Office of SUPERLIFE.

According to the brand ambassador of TopExec Platform, Mr. Curtis Adekunle, the group, whose philosophy is aimed at pushing quality brands beyond borders, opted for the partnership because SUPERLIFE offers in Nigeria the very best quality of stem cells therapy and TopExec Platform is poised to, by it’s depth of professional expertise, network the brands with more prospects and converts across the globe.

The partnership also comes with a handful of benefits to both groups, as Adekunle said SUPERLIFE network would be strengthened, get more attention from the public, while TopExec will create more millionaires by connecting them to the network of SUPERLIFE.

TopExec Platform is the newest bridge between unemployment and prosperity and SUPERLIFE is determined to making life super for everyone who participates in its network.

The event was quite colourful as the Executives of TopExec Platform and the management of SUPERLIFE in Lagos expressed optimism of greater business successes in this second half of the year and in the years to come.