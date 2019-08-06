Zika Bobby

Premier Feed Mills, has held its sales Conference and National Distributors Convention in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Topfeed brands, a giant on its own is a subsidiary of Flour Mills of Nigeria. The company produces and supplies premium animal feed to markets, with a combined milling capacity of over 780,000 Metric Tons per annum spread in three plants location; West, East and North.

With the theme: “New Topfeeds is taking shape” with value proposition “Advanceable, Affordable, Available and profitable” the event was organized to celebrate, reward, and recognize distributors and trade partners for their patronage during the previous financial year that ended March 31, 2019.

Managing Director Stoney Su reiterated the company’s commitment to making high quality feed available all year round at very competitive pricing, while emphasising the company’s goal to be the “best in class for cost per gain.”

Su informed dealers of the company’s growth plan for the next four years, saying the company’s core values are the keys to its performance FMN PIILOT (Performance, Integrity, Initiative, Leadership, Ownership, Team work).

He told dealers about the complexities of the industry and the salient need to focus on how best to manage the challenges on the ground to benefit the farm and farmers whom, “we all work towards improving.”

In his closing remarks, GM Sales and Marketing, Austin Dalyop commended dealers and assured them of more rewards next year, adding that the company will continue tol support their growth in the market selling Topfeed brands. “We will also focus on animal performance to support value proposition of “Best in Class for Cost Per Gain,” he said.

Best performing distributors in the regions were awarded with various prizes, with the star prize of a five-ton delivery truck, which went to Moore Agricultural Services based in Ibadan.