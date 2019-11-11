Smokin Hills Golf club resident professional golfer, Yusuf Toppa could not contend his joy after he maximised his attachment to the club to win his first professional title at the Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo memorial Golf tournament.

Toppa a joint runner up with Obi Emeka (grossed 74) last year bettered his last year’s result with a gross of 69 to win the title this year while Sanusi .A of Ibadan golf club who was placed 4th last year with a gross of 76 occupied the second place this year with a gross of 75.

Lakowe Golf Club of Lagos’ Adache T. placed third after posting a gross of 76 while his club mate, Bakre B and Ojo Amos of Ikeja Golf Club were joint 4th with a gross of 78 apiece.

Reacting shortly after his victory, Toppa expressed happiness, saying being a resident pro of Smokin Hills was an added advantage to his victory but appealed that the tournament be made a pro-am tournament.

“I am very happy today to have won the title because last year, I said I was among the winners even though I was struggling with my putting and my driving percentage was not too good. But today, my driving percentage was very fantastic and my approach was excellent. So everything was just right for me today. We had better golf players who are more exposed than me in the tournament today, but being a resident pro made the difference for me. I had a little courage over the and like I said, so many things worked for me to win”, he said.

He also commended the standard and organisation of the tournament adding that, it is becoming bigger every year.

Continuing, he said, “ this year is different from the previous years, we have off road car race. So many things have been included and the golf course is glowing than last year. On this note I want to appeal to the management and sponsors of this tournament to take it to the next level by making it more of Pro-Am tournament and extend the duration to at least six days. This will allow more professionals to participate in the tournament instead of limiting it to an invitational championship”.

Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Memorial Golf Tournament (EWOMGT) is a two-day yearly tournament sponsored by Toyota (Nigeria) Limited ( TNL) in commemoration of the memory of late Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo with all she lived for.