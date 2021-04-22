A Universal Tennis Rating event organised by Topshot All Ventures started in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday with a total of 24 youth players on parade.

The event gives opportunities for players to compete at local level and get international rating.

The smashers participating in the event, which is the first edition, range between 3 and 21 years. Jumoke Yakubu, organiser of the programme, explained the tournament would be a big boost to the careers of the participants.

She added: “It also gives opportunity to our players to access Tennis scholarship in US colleges and Universities. It is a Team Event of 3 teams of 4 players per team.