From Tony‎ Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

His Royal Majesty, Prof James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, Tor Tiv, was installed Monday as the new Chancellor of the University of Benin, (UNIBEN).

The installation, which took place at the Ugbowo campus of the University, was part of activities to mark the 51st Founders Day and 47/48 convocation ceremony of the institution.

Speaking shortly after his installation, the Chancellor said he was excited to be entrusted with the huge responsibility stressing that he is committed to discharging his responsibilities diligently, effectively to the benefit of staff and students as well as the overall progress of the country.

‘I am aware of the challenges currently being faced by government-owned institutions and the enormous expectations of the school’s management to deliver on their objectives. Let me assure you that I will use my wealth of experience and resourcefulness to partner with the Governing Council to make the University a citadel of excellence.

‘As a traditional ruler whose primary responsibility is to ensure peace and harmony among the people and as Ambassador of Peace, I want to assure the University community that fairness, equity and inclusiveness, which are the bedrock of sustaining peace, will be upheld. I enjoin stakeholders and members of the University community to embrace peace and adopt dialogue as the only route to resolving our areas of dissension in a sustainable manner,’ he added.

The royal father urged the University Senate to develop criteria for character assessment by endowing in perpetuity the HRM Professor and HRM ((Mrs) James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse prize for the Best-Behaved Student with effect from next academic session.

In her speech, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Lilian Salami, said the school felt a sense of pride that such a distinguished academic and community traditional ruler has been selected as the Chancellor at a time when the wisdom and experience of reputable leaders in our society are needed.

‘Coincidentally, our Royal father is the 10th substantive Chancellor of the school while I am the 10th substantive Vice Chancellor of our great university. We look forward with pride to working with you and pray that God gives you excellent health to carry out your responsibilities as Chancellor of our great university,’ she said.

The first assignment performed by the Chancellor shortly after his installation, was the opening of the Royal Choice Inn, which was built by former basketball star, Felix Akiga, the CEO of Royal Choice Limited.

