By Joe Apu

The Tor Tiv and Chancellor of the University of Benin Prof. James Ayatse have unveiled the N1.8 billion Royal Choice Inn located inside the Ugbowo Campus in Benin City.

The ceremony which took place early this week was witnessed by the Deputy Governor of Benue State Benson Abounu, Pro Chancellor of UNIBEN Prof. Sunny Kuku, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Lilian Salami and members of the governing council and management of the university.

Speaking at the ceremony which came on the heels of the installation of the Tor Tiv as Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Ayatse noted that he feels honoured doubly to perform the commissioning.

“I want to start by appreciating the Pro Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, members of council and management for this vision of having this project for the university. This vision of Felix Akiga is one that lots of universities have not realized by building projects like this for the convenience of the university community and for revenue generation. It’s a wonderful thing to be here and the chairman of Royal Choice Inn is someone I have known over the years to transform nothing to something once he makes up his mind.

“He is a man with zeal and vision. He is also dependable and result oriented. I am proud that he is a very distinguished con of the Tiv nation. He has done so well in the hospitality industry. This project that the university has asked him to do –build, operate and transfer. At the end of the day, the project will become the property of the University of Benin. I expect that all the documentations are properly done so that a situation of a pharaoh who does not know Joseph does not arise.”

After the commissioning, Tor Tiv and other guests were led on an inspection of the facilities.

It will be recalled that in 2019, Felix Akiga and the management of the University of Benin then headed by its Vice Chancellor Prof. Faraday Orumwense had a formal signing ceremony of a 25-year lease agreement that saw Choice Leisure Limited take over the University Guest House.

