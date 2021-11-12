From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Friday commiserated with the management and staff of Vanguard Newspaper over the painful death of its House of Representatives Correspondent, Mr .Tordue Salem.

He also condoled with the family of deceased, roundly acknowledged as a humble and resourceful reporter, saying that the rather bizarre circumstances surrounding his tragic demise, made it more devastating.

According to the governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the raging trauma the immediate family and his Vanguard colleagues and close associates bore during the period his whereabouts was unknown could only be imagined.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I send our condolences to Vanguard Newspapers management and the Salem family on the sad demise of Tordue Salem in a horrible circumstance.

“It was griefing enough that this enterprising journalist was missing for 30 days, but more excruciating that he was found dead after the long wait and search for him.

“However, I urge you to take solace in the fact that God Almighty, Tordue Salem’s maker, knows best, and we cannot interrogate Him as mortals are wont to at precarious times as you are experiencing now.

“I pray that He, our good Lord, will give the family, Vanguard management and all his associates, the grace to bear the huge grief of his passing, and grant his good soul external repose in His bosom,” he said.

