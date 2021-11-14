From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the sudden death of a promising journalist, Tordue Salem, as very sad and worrisome.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

According to a statement by Head of Media, PR and protocols, NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa, said in a condolence message personally signed by her, she described the late Tordue Salem whom she worked closely with during her sojourn in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2015, as very hardworking, easy going and a go-getter Journalist among his peers.

The NIDCOM boss said that though her three-term tenure lapsed since 2015, the late Tordue and her still kept in touch, recalling that her last conversation with him was just a few days before his sudden disappearance.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“The disappearance and sudden death of Tordue Salem at this time is very pathetic and disturbing as he was cut short of a promising dream”, she said.

While advising the security operatives to unravel the circumstances that led to his disappearance and sudden death, she prayed the family, the NASS Press Corps, the NUJ family and others to have the fortitude to bear the loss.

Dabiri-Erewa however prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and for God to grant him eternal rest.

Recall that the Tordue was found dead in Abuja on Thursday weeks after he disappeared and was declared missing by family members and his organisation.

According to the Nigeria Police Force, Tordue was reportedly murdered by a hit-and-run driver who has been arrested and will be charged to court.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .