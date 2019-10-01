Ghana’s Vincent Torgah on Tuesday won the 2019 1st October Golf Championship in Port Harcourt to claim his fifth win of the African Tour season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the championship which teed off on Saturday at the Port Harcourt Golf Club reached its climax on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian closed with a 2-under 68 for a 14-shot victory having grossed a score of 259, representing 21-under par over four rounds.

“He scarcely made any mistake on the final day as no one came close,” Edwin Osuhor, Tournament Director of the African Tour, noted.

He pointed out that the 36-year-old remains the first multiple winner on the African Tour this season.

“Torgah is a two-times Order of Merit winner on the Tour in 2017 and 2018 and he is still leading this season.

“He has 14 victories in total, a feat no one else has achieved on the African Tour,” Osuhor said.

NAN also reports that Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya parred his last three holes for a 72 to finish second at 7-under par at the tournament.

The only drama in the final round was enacted by the performance of Sunday Olapade who brilliantly finished at 3-under to move up to third place

He beat homeboy Gift Willy to fourth place.

It was a big blow to Willy, when he carded a final round 4-over par 74, having posted a 67, 67 and a 71 in the first three rounds, closing the event at 1-under par.

The African Tour has three events remaining —– all of them in Nigeria —– before the top 30 qualify for the season-ending African Tour Championship in December.(NAN)