Super Eagles fullback, Ola Aina wants to leave Serie A side Torino this summer, but the Maroons will not listen to bids of less than €10million(₦4.4million).

Aina had an erratic campaign with the Maroons last season. The Super Eagles star was a regular before the Africa Cup of Nations in January, but after he returned, he struggled to get game time under coach Ivan Juric. Aina was benched for eight games after he returned from the AFCON, featuring in only five from a possible 16.

According to Calciomercato, Aina is unsettled at Torino and wants to leave the club this summer, and the Maroons want to get at least €10million from a sale.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The 25-year-old has been linked with a return to the Premier League after leaving last summer. Fulham, Leeds, and Crystal Palace are frontrunners to secure Aina’s services.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .