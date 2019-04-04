John Adams, Minna

Niger State government has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Dada as Sole Administrator of Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna.

The appointment, which took effect from 3rd of April 2019, was announced shortly after stakeholders meeting at the sports council in Minna yesterday.

Those in attendance in the meeting included the Ministry’s management staff, coaches and the players of the club.

The commissioner, Ministry of Sports Development, Emmanuel Duza Babur, who conveyed the governor’s approval of Dada as the sole administrator of the relegation threatened premier league side said concerted efforts had to be made to savage the team from relegation.

The commissioner stated that the decision of the government to dissolve the management was informed by the realization that its efforts cannot change the fortune of the club from its present predicament.

The commissioner therefore called for cooperation from the players and the technical crew to salvage the club.

It would be recalled that, the management of the club was on Tuesday dissolved, following poor performance of the club.