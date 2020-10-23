John Adams, Minna

Following the announcement of November 17 by the League Management Company as the tentative date for the commencement of the Nigeria domestic league, the management of Niger Tornadoes of Minna has said the club is fully prepared for the kick of the league.

The two club houses in Minna, the state capital, are wearing new looks following the renovation works carried out by the management shortly after COVID 19 lockdown, and there are beehive of activities at the camps with both the old and the new players fully on ground.

The Chairman of the Club, Mallam Adamu Aliyu, who spoke to Sporting Sun in Minna, on the level of preparedness of the club, ahead of the league resumption date, said, “the team is ready to go, we are fully prepared.”

Adamu Aliyu disclosed that all the COVID 19 protocol have been put in place at all the club houses and, by extension, the Minna Township Stadium.

“We have renovated the two camps for the comfort of the players because we don’t want distraction when the league eventually commences.