Leading entertainment firm, Toro Entertainment Company, has rejigged its predominant corporate strategy and revamped its brand identity to signpost its improved international viewpoint. The exercise is also geared at optimally safeguarding the best interest of major stakeholders across the globe.

The company will carry over its current service offerings while assuming a new all-inclusive role of ensuring that the full entertainment gamut- sponsors, creators, and consumers- obtain maximum value from the process.

“Our new and improved blueprint pivots around the determination to make entertainment as basic to everyone in a similar manner to human rights. We repine for individuals, regardless of their gender, race or religious affiliations, to have access to qualitative entertainment. Nevertheless, we are aware of the profitability aspect of the business and as such are well-equipped to guarantee clients, sponsors and content creators, high reward for investments of all kind,’’ Adetoro Fowoshere, founder/CEO, said.

As part of the rebranding process, Toro Entertainment Company will release a new logo and launch a new company website. The expertise of the firm traverses the delivery of innovative services in concert management, show promotion, event management, talent management, media production and marketing.

The company boasts of a diverse partnership with various brands, consisting of first-rate firms across different sectors including Pepsi, First Bank, Guinness Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries & Johnny Walker among others.