The kidnappers of former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Honourable Sani Toro have continued to lower the ransom placed on him, Daily Sunsports gathered.

From the initial N250 million, the kidnappers were said to have reduced the ransom to N150 million before again lowering it to N30 million as at press time yesterday.

Meanwhile, associates have on Monday expressed fears that the condition of his health may worsen in captivity.

The associates who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi said the same situation also applies to the other two men abducted with him.

Haruna Bako, a former Bauchi State Director of Sports and a close associate, described the abduction as unfortunate and devastating.

“I have just come from his (Toro) house.

It is a pity that they have abducted somebody of his age. It is very unfortunate for someone who is clocking 68. But my major fear is his health,” he said.

Ado Hazzard, a family friend and neighbour of Toro, said the three men’s abduction was a sad incident for the entire state. “They should be released to ease the tension in the state.

“Apart from Toro, Illa is particularly not in a good condition health wise.

“It is unfortunate and pathetic for the incident to have happened, after they went for the wedding of one of our friends.

