By Chinenye Anuforo

Torrens University Australia has announced a partnership with Ehizua Hub to provide African students with greater access to online study options.

The partnership will also see the introduction of new scholarships for African students, available across a range of Torrens University courses. Ehizua Hub is a social enterprise that provides equal access to education, as well as fostering innovation and entrepreneurship by bridging financial and digital divides.

Senior vic-president, international, at Torrens University, Mark Falvo, said: “Our commitment with Ehizua Hub to facilitate admission and scholarship for African students to Torrens University Australia is driven by our pledge to fundamentally ‘Be Good’. This simple but powerful ethos affirms our commitment to champion the power of education to connect Africa for good. It is embedded in support for our students.”

The advisory board chair of Ehizua Hub, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, lauded the scholarship initiative as a direct commitment of Torrens University Australia and Ehizua Hub in creating access to quality education for women and youth in Africa. Education partnership director of Ehizua Hub, Martha Hendra, who is in Nigeria supporting the activities of Ehizua Hub, said: “This partnership provides the opportunity for students to access local tailored internship opportunities, teamwork, and online learning.”

Students and graduates of Torrens University in Nigeria can access Ehizua Hub for computer labs with reliable Internet and relevant software. Ehizua Hub provides a platform for students to learn more about studying in Australia, and to connect, network, and workshop with peers.

Matthias Ehizua, CEO of Ehizua Hub, said, “Access to affordable quality education and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship are the best ways to achieve inclusive and equal education with enhanced graduate outcomes in Africa and beyond. These beliefs drive the founding values of Ehizua Hub.”

President of Torrens University Australia, Linda Brown, said: “As Australia’s global university, we proudly welcome students from over 114 countries to study with us. Over time, we have built a sizable offshore online community of learners. Relationships and partnerships always underpin our approach. This is why we are proud to work with Ehizua Hub to ensure we remain true to our values – to Be Good and to Be Global.”

The first cohort of students will commence online studies in Trimester 3, commencing on Monday, September 13, 2021.