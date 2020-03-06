Damilola Fatunmise and Ayodele Lawal

Coming barely a week after the demise of iconic highlife musician, Sir Victor Olaiya, the death of yet another entertainer, veteran actor, Kayode Odumosu aka Pa Kasumu came as a rude shock to Nigerians.

The thespian had been down with illness for several months before he finally succumbed to death on Sunday, March 1. He was 66.

That day, actress Foluke Daramola had announced the actor’s passage on social media: “It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce that our #paraafricafoundation model/actor, Pa Kasumu has given up the ghost after a brief illness.”

Popularly known for his uncommon talent and witty interpretation of roles, Pa Kasumu was in 2013 reported to be receiving treatment at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for heart, liver and kidney-related diseases. He was later flown to India for treatment but in 2016, his health deteriorated to the extent that his family had to move him from his Abeokuta home to his elder sister’s residence at Aseese, a community located off the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In December 2019, Daramola launched a lifeline for ailing and aging Nollywood actors and the deceased was one of the beneficiaries of the initiative tagged: ‘Nolly Veteran SOS Project 2019’. The sight of ailing Pa Kasumu at the gathering made Yinka Quadri and other actors broke down in tears.

However, since the demise Pa Kasumu on Sunday, tributes have started flooding in from artistes, celebrities and fans.

He’s a professional to the core

-Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello)

Pa Kasumu was a very nice person. He was also very respectful. He contributed largely to the development of the film industry, he respected the ethics of the profession, and all in all, he was a professional to the core.

He’s a wonderful easy-going actor

–Remi Oshodi-Oke, actress

Pa Kasumu was a good friend and professional colleague, an easy going and wonderful person. I pray the Lord to rest his soul.

Pa Kasumu played my dad and made my debut film great

-Seyi Edun, actress

In 2009, Pa Kasumu played my father in my debut movie, Ogo Olorun. He was such an intelligent actor, father and a great man. He made the set easy and my film great. I celebrate you today. Your legacy lives on.

Rest on legend

-Toyin Adewale, actress

Pa Kasumu finally takes a bow. Rest on legend. Hmm… this world of vanity!

I’m living witness to his professionalism

-Jide Kosoko, actor/producer

Apart from being a colleague, he was also a friend. I am a living witness to his professionalism. He was a gentleman. It was on record that he fought the ailment but lost out. May his soul rest in peace.

He’s such a great talent

-Adeniyi Johnson, actor

Rest in peace, Pa Kasumu. You are such a great talent and father. Keep resting.

Pa Kasumu inspired me a great deal

-Bayo Alawiye, actor

He inspired me a great deal. Rest well Pa Kasumu.

It’s an honour to share the set with him

-Yomi Fabiyi, actor

It was such an honour to have shared the set with such an enigma. Sickness and death has denied us his continued input in the movie industry. But who are we to question God? Pa Kasumu has gone to rest.

He loved his profession to the end

-Rammy Shitta-Bey

He was a brother and very good colleague. He was a professional who loved his profession to the end. He was also a disciplinarian to the core. May the good Lord bless his soul.

He adhered to professional ethics

-Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, actor/producer

Pa Kasumu was a very nice person, a professional who followed the ethics of the profession to the letter. He was also a God fearing man. He will be missed by all of us.