Adara Development Association (ADA) on Friday raised the alarm over plans by the ‘powerfuls’ to thwart justice for a 13-year-old housemaid who was tortured with hot water by her caregivers at High Cost, Kaduna.

Background checks revealed that the little girl while doing other house chores had burnt her mistress soup which angered a 14-year-old son who decided to bathe the maid with hot water meant to prepare local dishes.

It was however gathered that both the son, Yusuf Marcus (first respondent and a minor) and his mother, Luthsi (second respondent) have been granted bail by a Magistrate Court sitting at Ibrahim Taiwo road, Kaduna on Friday after they pleaded not guilty to three count charges level against them.

The three-count charges are cruelty to person, causing bodily harm without provocation and abatement of the offender as captured in sections 207, 221 and 54 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State.

While the 14-year-old minor was granted bail using his father as surety largely due to lack of functional remand home in Kaduna, the mother was granted bail in the sum of N500,000 and two others who must not be below level 10 civil servants in the like sum while the case was adjourned to August 2 for hearing.

But, ADA in a statement signed by its President, Awemi Dio Maisamari warned against any attempt to sweep the matter under carpet for whatever reason.

“The attention of Adara Development Association (ADA) has been drawn to the pathetic case of Janet Audu, an Adara girl that has been hospitalized as a result of serious injuries inflicted on her in the family where she is serving as a house help.

“The Association is therefore thanking the good spirited individuals who brought this case to the attention of all concerned individuals and relevant authorities.

“Though we have heard that some powerful people are mounting pressure for this dehumanising incident to be swept under the carpet, we wish to assure all that no stone will be left unturned to get justice for the poor girl.

“We can’t help but wonder why a supposedly sane and responsible family can be so vicious to a child. We are therefore demanding that all persons responsible for this horrific act be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other wicked individuals.

“While sympathizing with her and wishing her quick healing, we are calling on all members of the Adara community to put a stop to the shameful practice of giving out their wards to unknown predator families.

“Furthermore, the Association will henceforth adopt a stronger measure of deterring all those involved in releasing our children to strangers”, threatens”.

