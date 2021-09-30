From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia has refused the bail application of Mrs. Ojiugo David Kelechi, the woman who allegedly tortured her 10-year-old househelp, Miss Ifunanya Ede in Umuahia.

Mrs. Ifunanya was alleged to have been subjected to inhuman treatment, with hot water said to have been forced down her throat by the lady, a member of Christ Embassy Church, Umuahia.

Justice KCJ. Okereke the presiding Judge ruled that the teenager has suffered severe pains over the abuse she suffered from the hand of her employer.

Mrs. Kelechi was alleged to have made efforts to kidnap the victim after she was taken to the hospital but failed and also boasted to deal with the pharmacy owner for daring to alert the people over the matter.

She was also alleged to have boasted that she would flee the country once granted bail as her travel documents were ready.

Thesr, the court frowned at, saying it does not go down well with society and for the interest of justice and the society, she was to be remanded in prison custody.

