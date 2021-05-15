Nigerian side Enyimba International FC are off to Egypt ahead of their Total CAF Confederation Cup quarter final tie against Pyramids, www.aclsports.com reports.

Both teams will clash in a first leg quarter final tie on Sunday and the Nigerian giants are set to leave the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos for the Egyptian capital, Cairo on Friday afternoon.

The team left its base in Aba on Thursday for a 10-hour trip to Lagos from where they flew on Friday and are due to arrive Cairo almost 48 hours before Sunday’s game.

Enyimba head coach Fatai Osho has a full complement of players available for the game with the exception of suspended winger Anayo Iwuala and will be hoping his side put aside their horrendous away form, which has seen them lose their last five away matches in continental compe- titions.