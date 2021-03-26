By Adewale Sanyaolu

Total Exploration and Production (E&P) Nigeria Limited, said it has made interventions worth N1 billion ($3.2 million) to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director, Corporate Affairs and Services, Mr Abiodun Afolabi, made the disclosure during an interactive session with the media at the weekend.

Total explained that it was part of the NNPC led endeavour that donated N21 billion to the Federal Government’s COVID-19 effort.

The company explained: “In the first phase of that effort, the donation covered three thematic areas, which included; provision of medical consumables; deployment of logistics and in-patient support services as well as medical infrastructure.

According to the oil giant, Total’s contribution was $3.2m (N1.2b). From the N1.2b contribution, it said Total is building two Emergency and Infectious Diseases (EID) Hospitals, one each in Maiduguri and Katsina, in addition to two Diagnostics Centres, one each in Minna and Damaturu.

This, it said was followed by similar contributions to states, adding that Lagos State got 20 hospital beds; two surgical ventilators; two Primaflex Dialysis Machines; 50,000 litres of fuel and others. ocure.

The company explained that it made massive interventions because it sees Nigeria as home.

“For us, it is not a short-term aim; what we are doing is for the long term. We want to see that what we are doing is sustainable. Our own is not just to deliver and walk away; we donate and follow up to see that what we have given has brought value or the envisaged impact.

“Realizing that the challenges brought about by the pandemic could potentially worsen the situation of persons living with HIV/AIDS, we reached out to the Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria, NEPHWAN in Lagos with foodstuff, sanitary products and the much-needed antiretroviral drugs,” the Executive General Manager, Operations Support Services, Executive General Manager, Mr. Alex Aghedo explained in his presentation.