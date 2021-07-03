Chuba Ikpeazu Men Basketball of Imo continued its push for a slot in the Total-NBBF Division One National Finals with a 79-69pts win against Discovery of Warri.

Lagos Legends were too strong for Police Bombers who suffered their second defeat in a row.

The 68-53 points loss seems to have put paid to any hope of qualifying for the National finals starting on the 7th of July.

In the third game of the day, Ebun Comets continued their unbeaten run with an 84-34pts win against OS Lions from Osun State.

Edo Beads outscored Coal City Kings by 72-53 pts.

Despite having a game left, OS Lions are also out of contention for a place in the Total National Division One National finals.

On the final day of the conference phase OS Lions will face Edo Beads, Ebun Comets will march out against Discovery.

Lagos Legends to battle Chuba Ikpeazu as Coal City Kings will take on Police Bombers.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.