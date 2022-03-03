From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that the total electricity generation in 2021 stood at 36,397.92 gigawatts per hour (Gwh), with 35,654.43 (Gwh) transmitted.

The figures given are slightly higher than the 35,720.27 Gwh generated and 35,029.58 Gwh transmitted in 2020, according to the Bureau’s website.

The NBS also noted that the electricity generated in Q1, 2021 was 9,717.81 (Gwh), indicating a 0.5 per cent increase compared to Q4, 2020, which recorded 9,668.16 (Gwh) while electricity transmitted under the same period was 9,519.75 (Gwh).

In Q2, 2021, electricity generated stood at 8,917.81 (Gwh) which shows a decline of 8.23 per cent compared to Q1, 2021. In addition, electricity transmitted, recorded 8,728.87 (Gwh) in Q2, 2021.

Furthermore, electricity generated in Q3, 2021 decreased by 2.62 per cent recording 8,684.50 (Gwh) while under the same period 8,510.84 (Gwh) was transmitted. However, electricity generated in Q4, 2021 rose by 4.53 per cent with 9,077.80 (Gwh) compared to Q3, 2021, while 8,894.97 (Gwh) was transmitted.

Meanwhile, electricity generated in Q1, 2020 was 8,560.97 (Gwh), out of which, 8,390.30 (Gwh) was transmitted.

In Q2, 2020, the volume of electricity generated rose by 2.76 per cent recording 8,797.42 (Gwh), while 8,620.64 (Gwh) was transmitted. In Q3, 2020, 8,693.72 (Gwh) of electricity was generated, accounting for a 1.18 per cent decline from the preceding quarter, while 8,530.65 (Gwh) was transmitted under the same period.

Similarly, the volume of electricity generated in Q4, 2020, increased by 11.21 per cent with 9,668.16 (Gwh) compared to Q3, 2020. Subsequently, 9,487.99 (Gwh) was transmitted under the same period.