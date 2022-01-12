From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Rivers and part of Abia states have been thrown into darkness following the shutdown of TotalEnergies (EP) Nigeria Limited.

The Company, declared a force majeure on its activities following a major damage to its NOPL Line on January 7, 2022 at KP41 Alaoma Etche by unknown persons.

In a letter to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), the management of the company explained that the Line Block Valve at KP38 was closed to isolate the sabotage point and depressurisation of the line. This, it said, will affect gas supply to Alaoji (Power Plant) until further notice.

As a result of this development, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited stated that gas supply to Alaoji Power Plant was suspended due to the unfortunate event.

“Preliminary investigation to determine the extent of the damage is ongoing, and repair works shall commence as soon as feasible.” the letter, said.

Meanwhile, the management of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited regrets to announce the shutdown of 504MW Alaoji Power Plant on January 7, 2022. Omotosho National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) was shut down last month due to system wide curtailment of all gas shippers (gas producers/off takers) by Nigeria Gas Company (NGC). Trans-Forcardos Pipeline (TFP), belonging to NGC was breached on December 17, 2021, a situation that led to the deferment of about 250MMscfd of gas from the pipeline network.

This development brought the network pressure to abysmal levels, thereby triggering an emergency. The curtailment impacted negatively on the operations of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited.