The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Total E&P Nigeria Ltd, Mr Mike Sangster, said his organisation was committed to supporting sports and using the same to promote charity in Nigeria.

Sangster made the assertion on Saturday in Lagos during the 2019 Total Charity Golf Tournament held at Ikoyi Club 1938, where two Non-Governmental Organisations were given cheques of N1 million each to support their programmes.

He commended the participants in the tournament, noting that the event was for Golf competition and a platform to raise money for charity as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives by the company to support the disadvantaged in Nigeria

The Managing Director said that they had leveraged this sport platform to help the weak and vulnerable in the society, adding that the 24th edition chose the two NGOs due to programmes that were having positive impact on the society.

The NGOs, according to Sangster are Paroche Outreach Foundation that created campaign against substances usage/abuse/addiction, and to bring about the desired and unprecedented post-rehabilitation care for those struggling with any kind of addiction.

He said the second NGO, the Nigerwives Braille Book Production Centre, an NGO set up by foreign women married to Nigerians providing educational materials for the visually impaired primary, secondary and tertiary students.