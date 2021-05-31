By Adewale Sanyaolu

As part of efforts to invest in new energy frontiers, Total the resolution of its shareholders to change the company’s name from Total to TotalEnergies, thereby anchoring its strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity. In line with this name change, TotalEnergies is adopting a new visual identity.

“Energy is life. We all need it and it’s a source of progress. So today, to contribute to the sustainable development of the planet facing the climate challenge, we are moving forward, together, towards new energies. Energy is reinventing itself, and this energy journey is ours. Our ambition is to be a world-class player in the energy transition. That is why Total is transforming and becoming TotalEnergies,” declared Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies.

This new name and new visual identity embody the course TotalEnergies has resolutely charted for itself: that of a broad energy company committed to producing and providing energies that are ever more affordable, reliable and clean.

TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

The company stated that its 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible.

Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.