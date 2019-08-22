Major partner of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Total E&P played host to winners of the victorious 2019 FIBA Afrobasket winners D’Tigress at their corporate office, less than 24 hours after their arrival.

Total E&P, sponsors of the Men’s Division 1 and 2 who described the reception as befitting of the African champions, said it was imperative for the girls to be feted and made to understand what they have done for the nation.

Tai Oshisanya, Finance Director while welcoming the team said seeing the team back at Total E&P with the trophy was a thing of joy and a result of the hard work put into the team by the NBBF board, the Technical Crew and the players.

The Executive Director, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Biodun Afolabi described the win as the needed ray of light in such a time like this for all Nigerians.

“Your victory means a lot to the nation. What you have done is not just for yourself, your family or the NBBF but for the whole nation. You are setting examples for the whole nation with young boys and girls looking up to you that if you could do it, we can do it also.”

While responding, team captain, Adaora Elonu said the dynasty that they are trying to create is finally taking shape with what they have been able to achieve in the past 3 years with 2 Afrobasket titles and an 8th placed finish at the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup.