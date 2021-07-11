Four semi-finalists have emerged at the on-going Total National Division One league after 4 days of intensive actions.

Ebun Comets led the charge winning all their games against Nile University, ABU Kings, Yobe Warriors and Safety Knights of Abuja.

Nile University finished second with just a single loss to Comets on Saturday.

The duo of Yobe Warriors and ABU Kings from the Savannah Conference will join the semi-finalists as the race for the Total-NBBF National Division One title continues.

In the first semi-final taking place on Sunday, Nile University will face ABU Kings by 1pm

