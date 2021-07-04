The conference phase of the Total National Division One League has ended with 12 teams in attendance.

Comets ended their league run with a 96-61pts victory against Discovery.

The victory ensured a 100% win record for one of the traditional teams in the Nigerian basketball circle.

Edo Beads recorded their 5th win in 7 matches after a convincing 84-66pts win over OS Lions of Osun.

Experienced Lagos Legends whose only loss at the conference phase of the Total NBBF Division One league was against Comets did just enough to leap over Chuba Ikpeazu Basketball Club of Anambra by 60-52pts to close out their conference campaign.

Focus will now shift to the Total NBBF National Finals between the 7th and 12th of July.

Comets, Lagos Legends, Edo Beads and Chuba Ikpeazu have qualified from the Atlantic Conference.

In the Savannah Conference, Nile University, Yobe Warriors, ABU Kings and Safety Knights will be in action for the final phase taking place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

